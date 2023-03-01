tiprankstipranks
Market News

OKTA Soars as Earnings and Guidance Beat Estimates

Shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) gained in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.30, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.09 per share. Sales increased by 33.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $510 million. This beat analysts’ expectations of $489.58 million.

Okta offered up impressive gains, particularly in subscription revenue, which was up 34% against this time last year, reaching a total of $495 million. Meanwhile, its subscription backlog reached $3.01 billion. That’s up 12% year-over-year. Contracted subscription revenue—revenue that should be brought in over the next 12 months—stands at $1.68 billion, up 25% versus Q4 2022.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue for Q1 2024 to be in the range of $509 million to $511 million, while EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.11 to $0.12. For reference, analysts were expecting $498.26 million in revenue and an EPS of -$0.01.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $84 on Okta stock, implying 17.58% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on OKTA

Okta price target raised to $70 from $65 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyOkta price target raised to $70 from $65 at Morgan Stanley
1d ago
OKTA
Okta call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyOkta call volume above normal and directionally bullish
8d ago
OKTA
Okta put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyOkta put volume heavy and directionally bearish
12d ago
OKTA
More OKTA Latest News >

