Oil Up As OPEC+ Locks in Production and Europe Imposes Price Cap

On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of producers led by Russia (OPEC+) decided to lock in their production levels at 2 million barrels of oil per day – the same production level that had been decided back in October after a production cut.

Meanwhile, the G7 nations and Australia decided to impose a price cap of $60 per barrel starting from Monday on Russian oil imports capping it at least 5% below the market rate and allowing for revisions every two months.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak called this price cap an interference that violated the rules of free trade.

Novak commented, “We will sell oil and petroleum products only to those countries that will work with us under market conditions, even if we have to reduce production a little.”

Moreover, there are signs that China, the biggest oil importer could ease up on COVID curbs which could boost the demand for oil. Later this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia where energy markets could definitely be on the agenda.

WTI crude oil was up on Monday at $81.65 at the time of writing, up 2.1%. WTI crude futures gained 3.4% for the week even as OPEC+ have locked in their production levels and G7 nations have imposed a price cap on Russian oil.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has declined 2.9% over the past month and is hovering at the $90.3 level. Natural gas was up 2.6% at $5.69 at the time of writing and could be volatile as winter sets in.

