Oil Trends Lower in Early Trade

The benchmark Crude WTI is down 0.83% to $70.3 today at 4.31 a.m. EST. Prices have now declined 40.8% so far this year and weak market sentiment could push them even lower.
Further, an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve remains a key risk, and CPI numbers tomorrow will be keenly watched.
Natural gas, meanwhile, is soaring higher today and is up 9.40% to $6.83 as winter sets in. Prices are now up nearly 22.3% over the past five sessions.
The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is now down 9.3% over the past month.
