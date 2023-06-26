Oil Trading Weekly: Oil in Caution Territory after Events in Russia

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Oil Trading Weekly: Oil in Caution Territory after Events in Russia

The benchmark crude WTI is marginally down by 0.21% to $69.02 today at 10.48 a.m. EST. Traders remain cautious following the events in Russia as the world keeps a watch over happenings in the nuclear-armed country.

Earlier gains in oil prices were nearly as short-lived as the Wagner Group’s march toward Moscow. While the Group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin has made his way to Belarus, the complete aftereffects of the mutiny are potentially yet to unfold.

Meanwhile, global recession worries and subdued growth in China continue to impact sentiment in oil prices. In another development, OPEC now expects worldwide oil demand to reach 100 million barrels a day by 2045. The International Energy Agency though expects this demand to nearly grind to a halt over the coming years.

Natural gas, on the other hand, is up 0.87% to $2.75 today and has climbed about 12.7% over the past month.

A survey by Dallas Fed indicated a zero score in business activity growth across 150 energy groups in Q2, according to the Financial Times. Even as signs of demand uptick sprout up, lower energy prices are pointing to tepid production growth. This is the lowest business activity mark in years and points to weakening expansion alongside a decrease in drilling rigs deployed in the U.S.

After recent production cuts by Saudi Arabia and sanctions on Russia, energy supply from the U.S. is anticipated to play a major role on the global stage and one can expect energy producers in the country to pick up steam only when and IF energy prices move northward over the coming periods.

At $62.46, the United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) still remains nearly 24.7% lower over the past year. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BP

Oil Trading Weekly: Oil Falls despite Stronger-than-Expected Demand
Market NewsOil Trading Weekly: Oil Falls despite Stronger-than-Expected Demand
4d ago
BP
ET
Oil Trading Weekly: Oil Hovers at $69 In early Trade
BP
ET
BP price target lowered to $42 from $46 at Piper Sandler
BP
More BP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BP

Oil Trading Weekly: Oil Falls despite Stronger-than-Expected Demand
Market NewsOil Trading Weekly: Oil Falls despite Stronger-than-Expected Demand
4d ago
BP
ET
Oil Trading Weekly: Oil Hovers at $69 In early Trade
Market NewsOil Trading Weekly: Oil Hovers at $69 In early Trade
12d ago
BP
ET
BP price target lowered to $42 from $46 at Piper Sandler
The FlyBP price target lowered to $42 from $46 at Piper Sandler
13d ago
BP
More BP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >