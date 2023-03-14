Oil Trading Daily: Oil Remains Lower After Key Macro Data

The benchmark crude WTI is down 1.50% to $73.68 today at 10.36 a.m. EST as markets digest a dip in consumer inflation data today. Inflation numbers coupled with the trajectory of the SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) collapse will help gauge the next direction interest rates take.

Additionally, the monthly report from the OPEC indicates the OPEC Reference Basket value increased by 0.3% month on month to an average of $81.88 per barrel. In the month of February, OPEC’s crude production increased to 28.92 million barrels a day.

Meanwhile, natural gas is trending lower by 0.28% at $2.60 today. Prices have now cracked 41% so far this year.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has now corrected 5.9% over the past five sessions alone. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

