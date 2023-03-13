Oil Trading Daily: Oil Slides Lower As Markets Weigh SVB Ripples

The benchmark crude WTI is down 3.01% to $74.37 today at 7.57 a.m. EST as markets continue to weigh (albeit with a sigh of relief) the possible ripples from the swift collapse and shut down of SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB). This was the second biggest bank collapse in the country’s history.

Elsewhere, Saudi Aramco has posted its highest-ever profit on the back of higher prices and volumes. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken his total stake in Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to $530.32 million or a 12.64% stake.

Meanwhile, natural gas is managing to keep its head above water with a 0.2% gain and is hovering at $2.43 today. Prices have now drifted 47.6% lower over the past 52 weeks.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is already down 1.05% in the pre-market session today. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

