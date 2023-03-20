Oil Trading Daily: Oil Slides As Banking Tremors Continue

The benchmark crude WTI is down 1.91% to $65.46 today at 7.14 a.m. EST as markets globally remain cautious amid the banking sector turmoil. Further, the $3 billion takeover of Credit Suisse (CS) by UBS (NYSE: UBS) seems to have done little to calm jittery investors, yet.

Next, the big Fed decision on Wednesday will remain a key event to keep an eye on. Meanwhile, natural gas is up 2.86% to $2.40 today. Nonetheless, prices have corrected nearly 46% so far this year.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) too has tanked about 8.8% so far in 2023. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

Read full Disclosure