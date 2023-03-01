Oil Trading Daily: Oil Seeks Direction in Early Trade

The benchmark crude WTI is down 0.98% to $76.29 today at 7 a.m. EST. The latest numbers from the American Petroleum Institute indicate oil inventories in the U.S. increased by 6.2 million barrels in the week ended February 24.

Numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration remain a key figure to keep an eye on today. Natural gas too is down 0.55% to $2.73 today. Prices have crept up nearly 10.9% over the past five sessions already.

Meanwhile, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has remained largely flat so far this year. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

