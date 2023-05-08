Oil Trading Daily: Oil and Natural Gas Close Higher

The benchmark crude WTI gained 2.6% to settle at $73.16 per barrel in today’s trading session. Prices are inching up in sync with broader indices as traders await a series of key macro data this week.

Meanwhile, natural gas jumped 4.7% higher to close at $2.238 per MMBtu. After today’s rally, prices are up nearly 12% over the past month.

In addition, the United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) has nosedived 7.2% over the past three months as major energy names remain under pressure. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

