Oil Trading Daily: Oil Rises Breaking its Losing Streak

WTI crude oil finally seemed to break its losing streak on Thursday going up by 1.1% to $74.77 at the time of writing. Oil prices have been bolstered by Russia’s decision to slash oil exports from its Western ports by around 25% in March, exceeding its earlier announcement of production curbs of 500,000 barrels per day.

Meanwhile, natural gas dropped 2.5% to $2.120 at the time of writing. Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting minutes indicated that interest rates are likely to remain high for longer.

Citing data from American Petroleum Institute, U.S. crude oil, and fuel inventories increased by 9.9 million barrels last week. The rise in U.S. oil inventories has stoked worries about falling demand. The official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is expected later today.

However, the U.S. Oil ETF (USO) is down by 2.65% at the time of writing. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.