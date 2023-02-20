Oil Trading Daily: Oil Remains Weak on Macro Woes

The benchmark crude WTI is up 0.48% to $76.70 today at 7.22 a.m. EST. but is still down 4.4% so far in 2023. Natural gas too remains on a weak footing and has lost 49.4% so far this year and is hovering at $2.25 today.

A plethora of challenging macro factors continue to weigh on prices. This includes the ever-increasing possibility of the U.S. Fed tilting the scales toward a recession given the latest inflation print, ample oil supply in the market, and weak consumer sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) too has dropped about 6.7% over the past month. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

