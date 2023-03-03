Oil Trading Daily: Oil Likely to Close the Week in Green

The benchmark crude WTI is down 0.43% to $77.84 today at 7.28 a.m. EST. prices have inched up 2.2% so far this week while the markets remain in choppy waters.

Natural gas too continues to display strength after weeks of weakness. Prices have gained 12.2% over the past five sessions and are up a further 1.9% to $2.82 today already.

Meanwhile, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has also managed to crawl up 1.77% during this period as well. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

