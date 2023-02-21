Oil Trading Daily: Oil Inches Higher as Demand Likely to Outstrip Supply

WTI crude oil rose 0.6% on Tuesday to be at $76.77 at the time of writing as oil demand is expected to exceed supply as hopes of a recovery in Chinese demand rise due to the country’s reopening. Oil traders will be keeping an eye on Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting after the latest economic data has indicated that interest rates are likely to remain elevated for longer.

Natural gas continued to decline and was down by 3.4% at $2.197 at the time of writing.

However, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) was down by 3.6% at the time of writing. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.