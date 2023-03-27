Oil Trading Daily: Oil Gains on Global Optimism

The benchmark crude WTI is up 0.92% to $69.50 today at 7.30 a.m. EST as major indices globally remain in green. The bout of optimism stems from First Citizen’s acquisition deal for Silicon Valley Bank and a possible expansion of the emergency lending mechanism for banks in the U.S.

At the same time, Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons move in Belarus remains a key development to keep an eye on.

Meanwhile, natural gas is resuming its long-term slide with a drop of 4% today already. Prices are now hovering at $2.13, a level last seen in September 2020.

Tracking global indices, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) too is up 0.94% in the pre-market session today. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

