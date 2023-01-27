Oil Trading Daily: Oil Gains in Early Trade; Gas Slides Further

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Gains in Early Trade; Gas Slides Further

The benchmark crude WTI is up 1.59% to $82.30 today at 6.31 a.m. EST. Chevron is scheduled to report its Q4 numbers today and analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $4.33 on a top line of $52.7 billion for the period. In the year-ago period, it had posted an EPS of $2.56 versus the Street’s estimates of $3.13.

While oil is eking out steady gains, natural gas is down 2.44% to $2.78 today already. Prices have now tanked a massive 68% over the last six months and weak sentiment persists owing to a milder winter and elevated gas supplies in the market.

The upcoming OPEC meet, announcements by the U.S. Fed next week, and Ukraine getting a stream of tanks from multiple countries are key events that could shape the price trajectory over the next few weeks.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has gained 27.4% over the past six months and here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets. 

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BP

BP price target raised to 636 GBp from 603 GBp at Morgan Stanley
The FlyBP price target raised to 636 GBp from 603 GBp at Morgan Stanley
4d ago
BP
Unusually active option classes on open January 20th
M
W
BP price target lowered to 540 GBp from 560 GBp at JPMorgan
BP
More BP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BP

BP price target raised to 636 GBp from 603 GBp at Morgan Stanley
The FlyBP price target raised to 636 GBp from 603 GBp at Morgan Stanley
4d ago
BP
Unusually active option classes on open January 20th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open January 20th
7d ago
M
W
BP price target lowered to 540 GBp from 560 GBp at JPMorgan
The FlyBP price target lowered to 540 GBp from 560 GBp at JPMorgan
8d ago
BP
More BP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >