Oil Trading Daily: Oil Gains in Early Trade; Gas Slides Further

The benchmark crude WTI is up 1.59% to $82.30 today at 6.31 a.m. EST. Chevron is scheduled to report its Q4 numbers today and analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $4.33 on a top line of $52.7 billion for the period. In the year-ago period, it had posted an EPS of $2.56 versus the Street’s estimates of $3.13.

While oil is eking out steady gains, natural gas is down 2.44% to $2.78 today already. Prices have now tanked a massive 68% over the last six months and weak sentiment persists owing to a milder winter and elevated gas supplies in the market.

The upcoming OPEC meet, announcements by the U.S. Fed next week, and Ukraine getting a stream of tanks from multiple countries are key events that could shape the price trajectory over the next few weeks.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has gained 27.4% over the past six months and here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

Read full Disclosure