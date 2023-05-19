Oil Trading Daily: Oil Gains 1% Ahead of Powell Speech Today

The benchmark crude WTI is up 1.04% to $72.61 today at 6.19 a.m. EST as major markets across the globe start anticipating a possible deal on the U.S. debt ceiling and rise in sync.

Meanwhile, natural gas has surged nearly 13.7% over the past five sessions and is hovering at $2.58 today. The rise comes as the latest numbers from the Energy Information Administration indicated natural gas inventory in the U.S. rose by 99bcf to 2,240bcf in the latest weekly print. This increase was lower than the Street’s expectations and raised worries about supply getting tighter.

Elsewhere, U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at a panel at 11 a.m. today shortly after a speech by John Williams, the President of the New York Fed. While markets are already beginning to price in a U.S. debt ceiling deal, the speeches today will be keenly followed for signs of things yet to come.

The United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) is also up 1.11% to $64.75 today. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

Read full Disclosure