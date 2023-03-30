Oil Trading Daily: Oil Extends Gains in Early Trade

The benchmark crude WTI is up 1.03% to $73.72 today at 6.53 a.m. EST taking total gains over the past five sessions to 6.4%. Latest numbers from the Energy Information Administration indicate oil inventories in the U.S. declined by 7.5 million barrels in the week ending March 24.

This was the largest inventory draw so far in 2023.

Meanwhile, natural gas is down 2.72% to $2.12 today. Prices have now corrected 21.5% over the past month as warmer weather creeps in.

Oil supply disruptions in Kurdistan, rising bonhomie between Russia and China as well as Saudi Arabia, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to keep markets on edge.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has gained 1.06% today already and continues to chart an upward course with 7% gains over the past five sessions. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

