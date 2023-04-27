Oil Trading Daily: Oil Drops Below $75 Mark

The benchmark crude WTI has dropped nearly 4.4% over the past five sessions to $74.28 today at 6.44 a.m. EST. Prices continue to drift lower as macroeconomic uncertainty, recession worries, and concerns in the banking sector overshadow the recent production cuts from OPEC+.

Additionally, OPEC+ could mull another production cut if weak demand sentiment persists. Natural gas too has dropped 1.1% to $2.28 today but continues to hold above the $2 mark.

With major energy names displaying weakness, the United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) has also corrected 4.2% over the past five sessions. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

