Oil Trading Daily: Oil Drops as Market Rout Continues

The benchmark crude WTI is down 2.37% to $69.64 today at 8.55 a.m. EST as bears continue to tighten their grip across global markets. Prices have now reached their lowest level since December 2021.

After the SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) led drop, today Credit Suisse (DE:CSX) (NYSE:CS) is creating new ripples after the company disclosed a material weakness in its 2022 report.

While oil is now down about 7.6% over the last five sessions, natural gas too is continuing its losing streak with a 2.2% drop today. Prices are now hovering at the $2.52 mark.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is also down 2.07% in the pre-market session today already. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

