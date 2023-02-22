tiprankstipranks
Market News

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Continues to Slide

WTI crude oil was headed for a sixth straight session of loss as it slid 0.5% on Wednesday to $75.96 at the time of writing. Oil traders will be keeping a watch on today’s Federal Reserve meeting after the latest economic data has indicated that interest rates are likely to remain high for longer.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data indicated that the U.S. Flash Composite PMI rose to 50.2 from 46.8 topping consensus expectations of 47.5 and reaching its best level since June last year. This indicated that the economic outlook is moving into growth territory even with the raised interest rates.

However, manufacturing activity remained weak but inched up higher to 47.8 from 46.9 previously.

Meanwhile, natural gas continued to decline dropping by 0.96% to $2.053.

In addition, the U.S. Oil ETF (USO) is down by 0.5% at the time of writing. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

More News & Analysis on BP

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Falls despite Higher Demand Outlook
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Falls despite Higher Demand Outlook
18h ago
BP
COP
TravelCenters price target raised to $86 from $60 at BMO Capital
BP
TA
BMO sees another TravelCenters bidder as ‘unlikely,’ views deal as good outcome
BP
TA
More BP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >