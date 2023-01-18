Oil Trading Daily: Oil Continues to Build up On Gains

The benchmark crude WTI is up 1.85% to $81.68 today at 6.15 a.m. EST. Prices continue to climb after testing support above the $70 mark since December.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has gained about 6.8% so far this month. Energy major Exxon, in comparison, is up about 6% during this period.

Meanwhile, natural gas is down 4.1% to $3.44 today and prices are now squarely back to levels last seen in June 2021. The Freeport LNG plant is getting closer to putting outages behind it and while gas supply in the U.S. is expected to outpace demand, slumping prices could force producers to take a relook at their production plans.

In an interesting turn of events, some lawmakers in Wyoming are proposing to phase out EV sales in the state by 2035 in a bid to support its oil & gas industry. California, on the other hand, is aiming to ban internal combustion engines over the same timeline.

