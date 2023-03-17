Oil Trading Daily: Oil Cautious as Banking Concerns Weigh

The benchmark crude WTI is down 0.22% to $68.20 today at 8.33 a.m. EST as markets continue to weigh risks in the banking sector and digest the latest rate hike from the European Central Bank.

Further, while crude supply remains buoyant, prices are now trading firmly below the $75 support level.

Meanwhile, natural gas too is down 3.34% to $2.43 today. Prices have now corrected nearly 44% since the beginning of the year.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has corrected 11% over the five sessions alone indicating a weakness in major energy names. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

