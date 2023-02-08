tiprankstipranks
Market News

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Bounces Up in Early Trade

The benchmark crude WTI is up 0.65% to $77.64 today at 7.44 a.m. EST. Natural gas, on the other hand, is down 1.19% to $2.55 today.

Traders continue to assess the impact from the earthquake in Turkey to global oil supply with the key Ceyhan terminal at stake. In the meantime, Oil has managed to rise nearly 7% from its Feb 6 low this week.

Further, Saudi Arabia increasing prices for shipments headed to Asia indicates positive sentiment from an expected uptick in demand from China.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is also eking out some gains and is up 4.7% so far this year. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

