Oil Trading Daily: Oil Begins The Week on A Shaky Note

The benchmark crude WTI is down 0.38% to $77.57 today at 6.39 a.m. EST. Oil prices have given up substantially all the gains made after production cuts from OPEC as recession concerns coupled with weakening demand continue to weigh on sentiment.

Moreover, with multiple data prints including U.S. GDP and consumer confidence coming up, traders remain cautious. Further, the crucial U.S. Fed meeting next week remains a key event to keep an eye on.

Meanwhile, Natural gas too is down 1.72% to $2.19 today but continues to hover above the $2 mark.

The United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) has also dropped 2.1% over the past five sessions now. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

