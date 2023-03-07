Oil Trading Daily: Crude Inches Up to $80 Mark Ahead of Powell Comments

The benchmark crude WTI is down 0.80% to $79.82 today at 7.11 a.m. EST. While prices continue to trade between the $75-$80 band, markets await remarks from U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at Capitol Hill today.

Exxon (XOM) has been sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after five nooses were discovered at its unit in Louisiana.

Natural gas is up about 1% to $2.59 today after yesterday’s beating. Overall, prices have declined nearly 41.5% so far in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has put on 3.6% over the last five sessions. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

