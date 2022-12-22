Oil Rises as U.S. Reserves Decline

The benchmark Crude WTI is up 1.71% to $79.63 today at 6.17 a.m. EST. Numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration indicate oil inventories in the country dropped by 5.89 million barrels. The figure was much wider than the Street’s estimates.

Earlier this week, figures from the American Petroleum Institute indicated oil reserves in the U.S. had decreased by 3.07 million barrels last week.

The rise in oil prices comes even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in China and a lingering question about robust demand remains.

In the meantime, natural gas too is up 1.58% to $5.42 today but the double top formation on the weekly chart indicates prices could remain subdued.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) too is up 1.9% in the pre-market session today.

