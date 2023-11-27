Oil Prices Tumble Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Oil Prices Tumble Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
Market News

Oil Prices Tumble Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

Story Highlights

Oil prices slid ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later this week.

Oil prices continued to slide on Monday with Brent crude falling below $80 per barrel ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) meeting later this week. The OPEC+ meeting is expected to agree to restrict oil supplies into next year.

The OPEC+ meeting was postponed to November 30 as two OPEC members, Nigeria and Angola, were reportedly pushing for higher output allowance, according to Reuters. Both these countries were allocated lower allowances in June after failing to meet their quotas earlier. Saudi Arabia and Russia are already voluntarily reducing output to maintain high global prices.

The disagreement among OPEC+ members underscores the challenge of balancing member interests among the group. Oil producers stand to benefit from higher oil prices, but at the same time want to sell oil as much as possible to increase their revenues.

According to analysts at Goldman Sachs cited by Reuters, oil exports by OPEC countries have fallen to 1.3 million barrels every day, which is below the levels seen in April. The analysts commented, “We still expect an extension of the unilateral Saudi and Russia cuts through at least 2024Q1 [the first quarter of next year], and unchanged group cuts, although a deeper group insurance cut is likely on the table.”

However, according to traders and data compiled by Reuters, the UAE could increase the exports of its crude oil early next year while higher stockpiles of crude oil in the U.S. could put downward pressure on oil prices.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) expects that there may be a slight surplus in oil supplies next year even if OPEC+ nations extend their production cuts into next year.

What is the Best Oil Stock to Buy Today?

Wall Street analysts remain bullish about Conoco Philips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), BP (BP), and Schlumberger (SLB) with a Strong Buy consensus rating on each of the stocks. Schlumberger seems to be a better Buy among these stocks as the average SLB price target of $70.92 implies an upside potential of 34.8% at current levels. SLB stock has gone up by more than 7% in the past year.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Oil Prices Tumble Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >