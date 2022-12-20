Oil Hovers at $76 Level in Early Trade

The benchmark Crude WTI is up 0.92% to $76.06 today at 4.37 a.m. EST. This black gold continues to display weakness in weekly charts.

Prices have now dropped 30.2% over the past six months. Further, demand sentiment continues to remain weak amid a challenging global macroeconomic environment.

In the meantime, natural gas is down 2.63% to $5.70 today and the weekly chart setup suggests prices could be headed lower.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has now dropped 5.5% over the past month alone.

