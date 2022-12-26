Oil Has Now Dropped 26% So Far in 2022

The year 2022 has been a rollercoaster ride for the broader markets, economy, and oil. After gaining rapidly amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of the year prices have been on a gradual correction path and are hovering at the present $79.45 level.

Successive mega rate hikes from the U.S. Fed, weakening consumer sentiment and a constant COVID-19 scare from China have ensured the black gold remained subdued throughout this year.

Natural gas though is still up nearly 34% so far this year despite the price weakness in recent months. Prices continue to hover at the $5.1 level at present.

The outlier despite this gloom has been Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which has gained about 105% so far this year after the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took a shine for OXY shares.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) too is up 23.2% over the past six months.

