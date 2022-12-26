tiprankstipranks
Market News

Oil Has Now Dropped 26% So Far in 2022

The year 2022 has been a rollercoaster ride for the broader markets, economy, and oil. After gaining rapidly amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of the year prices have been on a gradual correction path and are hovering at the present $79.45 level.

Successive mega rate hikes from the U.S. Fed, weakening consumer sentiment and a constant COVID-19 scare from China have ensured the black gold remained subdued throughout this year.

Natural gas though is still up nearly 34% so far this year despite the price weakness in recent months. Prices continue to hover at the $5.1 level at present.

The outlier despite this gloom has been Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which has gained about 105% so far this year after the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took a shine for OXY shares.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) too is up 23.2% over the past six months.

  • United States Oil Fund LP (USO)
  • ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)
  • United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG)
  • Cheniere Energy (LNG)
  • ConocoPhillips (COP)
  • Chevron (CVX)

More News & Analysis on COP

WTI Oil Settles Higher in Today’s Trading
Market NewsWTI Oil Settles Higher in Today’s Trading
3d ago
COP
CVX
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on December 23rd
APA
COP
WTI Oil Falls as Demand Concerns Remain
COP
CVX
More COP Latest News >

