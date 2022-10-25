Oil Recovers Early Losses

The benchmark Crude WTI is up 0.90% to $85.34 today at 10 a.m. EST amid a strong broad-based market momentum. U.S. natural gas too, is up 3.35% to $5.37 today, trying to gain some lost ground over the last week.

A challenging macro outlook globally combined with a strong U.S. Dollar could threaten to derail the growth trajectory of a number of emerging countries that are chiefly energy importers.

As talk of a Fed pivot slowly loses steam an ever-growing possibility of a recession could weaken market sentiment.

Here are some stocks that could be affected by this news:

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLE )

) United States Oil Fund LP ( USO )

) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ( UCO )

) Exxon Mobil ( XOM )

) Chevron ( CVX )

) Occidental Petroleum ( OXY )

) United States Natural Gas Fund LP ( UNG )

) Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Read full Disclosure