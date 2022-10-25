Oil Recovers Early Losses

The benchmark Crude WTI is up 0.90% to $85.34 today at 10 a.m. EST amid a strong broad-based market momentum. U.S. natural gas too, is up 3.35% to $5.37 today, trying to gain some lost ground over the last week.
A challenging macro outlook globally combined with a strong U.S. Dollar could threaten to derail the growth trajectory of a number of emerging countries that are chiefly energy importers.
As talk of a Fed pivot slowly loses steam an ever-growing possibility of a recession could weaken market sentiment.
Here are some stocks that could be affected by this news:
- Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
- United States Oil Fund LP (USO)
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)
- Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- Chevron (CVX)
- Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG)
- Cheniere Energy (LNG)
