Oil Dips but Could Recover Amid Higher Demand

Oil dipped on Friday digesting the impact of the hike in interest rates. The U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 50 basis points earlier this week and expects further rate hikes next year. The Fed’s hawkish stance was also echoed by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank as these central banks also raised interest rates.

WTI crude oil was down 1.7% at the time of writing and was trading at $74.63 while Brent crude declined by 1.6%, trading at $79.79.

WTI crude futures have fallen by 13.1% in the past month. However, oil benchmarks could be poised to register their biggest weekly gain in the past 10 weeks as demand from China, the biggest importer of oil in the world, could rise amid supply chain disruptions.

According to Reuters, citing data from International Energy Agency (IEA), Chinese oil demand growth could recover next year and climb up to 400,000 barrels per day (bpd). IEA has upped its forecast for oil demand in 2023 to 1.7 million bpd.

After a recent spate of optimism, natural gas fell 5.6% to $6.59. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has risen by 44.8% in the past year.

