Off With His Head! Crown Castle Stock (CCI) Slips as it Fires Boss Ahead of $8.5B Deal

Story Highlights

Crown Castle shares slipped today as it fired its boss less than a month after sealing an $8.5B fiber deal

Off With His Head! Crown Castle Stock (CCI) Slips as it Fires Boss Ahead of $8.5B Deal

Shares in communications infrastructure group Crown Castle (CCI) were looking 1% less regal today after it fired its boss less than a month after revealing a multi-billion-dollar sale of part of its business.

Right Time to Change Leader

The telecoms firm said it had sacked chief executive Steven Moskowitz with immediate effect and named chief financial officer Dan Schlanger as interim boss while it began the search for a permanent successor. Board chair P. Robert Bartolo said it was the “right time to make this leadership transition” to complete the $8.5 billion sale of its fiber and small-cell business segments to EQT Active Core and Zayo, first revealed earlier this month.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year and allow Crown Castle to focus on its core towers business.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the removal of Moskowitz, who had only held the top job since last April, was not the result of a disagreement about the company’s strategy or financial performance. It also stressed that his removal was not due to any ethical concerns or bad behavior.

“We are confident that installing new CEO leadership will put the company on the best path forward to maximize long-term shareholder value,” Bartolo said.

Pressure from Active Investor Elliott

The sale was largely driven by Elliott Investment Management which had called for a review of the company’s fiber strategy. It has also called for the replacement of board members.

Crown Castle’s previous chief executive, Jay Brown, retired in December 2023, less than a month after Elliott urged the company to oust him. However, according to Reuters, the decision to get rid of Moskowitz had been a unanimous board decision rather than as a result of Elliott pressure.

According to the Journal, Schlanger will continue to serve as CFO until April 1, and then Sunit Patel will assume that role. After the company finds a new CEO, it plans to make Schlanger chief transformation officer, where he will be responsible for overseeing the sale of the fiber and small-cell businesses.

Is CCI a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, CCI has a Moderate Buy consensus based on 7 Buy and 9 Hold ratings. Its highest price target is $122. CCI stock’s consensus price target is $110.07 implying an 5.52% upside.

See more CCI analyst ratings

Disclosure

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

