Ocular Soars after Positive Interim Data

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) soared by more than 10% in pre-market trading on Monday after the biopharma company announced positive interim 10-month data from its U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OTX-TKI. OTX-TKI is the company’s axitinib intravitreal hydrogel implant being developed for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD,) and other retinal diseases.

This trial indicated that all subjects treated with OTX-TKI who were “rescue-free at the Month 7 interim analysis remained rescue-free, extending the 73% rescue-free rate up to Month 10.”

OCUL stock has dropped by more than 25% in the past year.