Ocean Biomedical More than Doubles after Presenting Research Data

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Ocean Biomedical More than Doubles after Presenting Research Data

Any time a stock’s share price doubles—or even gets close—it’s a pretty big day. Just ask healthcare firm Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA), who saw its stock price climb over 114% at the time of writing. As is often the case for healthcare stocks that blast up into triple-digit gains, it all came back to new research data.

Ocean Biomedical engages in cancer-fighting like a lot of hot biomedical properties do these days. Recently, Ocean Biomedical presented details about its work on Chitinase 3-like-1, as well as PD-1. In that work, Ocean showed off how using both monospecific and bispecific antibodies could more aggressively take on multiple kinds of cancers. Specifically, both kinds of antibody treatments could go after both lung cancer—rather, non-small cell lung cancer—as well as a kind of brain cancer.

The research data generated around a phenomenon called the “master anti-tumor pathway” could ultimately present better ways to fight an even wider variety of cancers. In fact, several patents have already been granted to Ocean Biomedical’s Scientific co-founder, Dr. Jack A. Elias, M.D. Now, Ocean Biomedical may have a clear path to fighting everything from breast cancer to melanomas to prostate cancer and beyond.

Meanwhile, institutional investors are practicing a bit more restraint but are still somewhat eager to see how this turns out. Hedge fund sentiment is on the high side of Neutral right now after increasing their holdings in Ocean Biomedical by 43,400 shares last quarter.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on OCEA

Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ: OCEA) Shares Detailed Research Data on Anti-Tumor Pathway Discoveries and Their Potential for Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Metastatic Melanoma, and Glioblastoma by Scientific Co-founder
Press ReleasesOcean Biomedical (NASDAQ: OCEA) Shares Detailed Research Data on Anti-Tumor Pathway Discoveries and Their Potential for Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Metastatic Melanoma, and Glioblastoma by Scientific Co-founder
6h ago
OCEA
Ocean Biomedical announces award of new patent to Scientific co-founder Kurtis
OCEA
Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Announces Award of New Patent to Scientific Co-Founder Dr. Jake Kurtis for Novel Malaria Vaccine Target
OCEA
More OCEA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on OCEA

Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ: OCEA) Shares Detailed Research Data on Anti-Tumor Pathway Discoveries and Their Potential for Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Metastatic Melanoma, and Glioblastoma by Scientific Co-founder
Press ReleasesOcean Biomedical (NASDAQ: OCEA) Shares Detailed Research Data on Anti-Tumor Pathway Discoveries and Their Potential for Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Metastatic Melanoma, and Glioblastoma by Scientific Co-founder
6h ago
OCEA
Ocean Biomedical announces award of new patent to Scientific co-founder Kurtis
The FlyOcean Biomedical announces award of new patent to Scientific co-founder Kurtis
9d ago
OCEA
Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Announces Award of New Patent to Scientific Co-Founder Dr. Jake Kurtis for Novel Malaria Vaccine Target
Press ReleasesOcean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Announces Award of New Patent to Scientific Co-Founder Dr. Jake Kurtis for Novel Malaria Vaccine Target
9d ago
OCEA
More OCEA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >