NYSE Resolves Early Trading Issue, ICE Shares Fall

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), which owns the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), saw its shares trading lower today. This can be attributed to a technical issue that caused many NYSE-listed stocks to open the trading session with unusual volatility. As a result, trading halts were triggered.

While it’s still unclear what caused the problem, the impacted stocks resumed normal trading, and all systems are operating properly as of 9:50 a.m. This is unlikely to cause any long-term issues with Intercontinental Exchange. Thus, analysts won’t be changing their views on the company.

Indeed, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $128.63 on ICE stock, implying over 21% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure