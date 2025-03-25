Nvidia’s Quantum Day Is Over — Get Ready for D-Wave’s Qubits 2025

Let’s be honest, Talking about quantum computing is a refreshing break from headlines packed with trade tariffs, AI panic, and rising geopolitical heat. It’s a chance to zoom out, glimpse the future, and remind ourselves that real innovation is still happening quietly and in the quantum lab.

With that spirit in mind, all eyes are on D-Wave (QBTS) as it gears up for Qubits 2025, its annual quantum showcase, taking place next Monday. This year’s event is buzzing with extra energy, and for good reason: it comes hot on the heels of Nvidia’s (NVDA) Quantum Day and its Cloud platform launch, which stole headlines just last week.

Nvidia’s Quantum Day was a reminder that the quantum computing world is no longer a niche playground for physicists; it’s becoming a real battleground for the biggest tech players. D-Wave, the Canadian quantum pioneer known for its annealing-based quantum systems, is stepping up to prove it still has a lead in solving today’s complex, real-world problems.

What’s Qubits All About?

Qubits 2025 will bring together customers, researchers, and partners to discuss how D-Wave’s tech is actually being used, not in the far-off future, but right now. While most industries are chasing gate-model quantum computers (which are still years away from wide use), D-Wave has been delivering commercial-ready solutions using quantum annealing, a different and more mature approach.

Expect demos, updates on customer applications, and maybe even a few hints at where D-Wave’s much-awaited next-generation Advantage2 system is headed.

Nvidia’s Shadow and Halo

Nvidia’s quantum splash reminded everyone how fast things can shift. Its CUDA Quantum platform made it easier for developers to build hybrid applications that combine classical GPUs with quantum processors. That move raised the bar for the entire industry and likely lit a fire under other players to show what they’ve got.

Guesses and Expectations

For D-Wave, Qubits 2025 is a chance to frame quantum computing not as a moonshot but as a workhorse already being used to optimize logistics, financial models, supply chains, and more.

Here’s what could make waves at Qubits 2025:

Updates on Advantage2: Will D-Wave reveal benchmarks or timelines for its next-gen machine?

Customer success stories: Expect real-world use cases from companies putting quantum to work.

AI + Quantum: Many hope D-Wave will weigh in on the growing buzz around combining AI and quantum systems.

As the world deals with uncertainty on many fronts, quantum computing offers a rare kind of optimism: deep tech with profound potential. Next Monday, D-Wave gets the stage.

Is QBTS a Buy?

D-Wave is considered a Strong Buy among Wall Street’s analysts, with an average price target of $9.63, implying a 10.44% upside potential.

