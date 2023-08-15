Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Chips Power AI Wave in Saudi, UAE

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Chips Power AI Wave in Saudi, UAE
Market News

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Chips Power AI Wave in Saudi, UAE

Story Highlights

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are reportedly stocking up Nvidia’s advanced chips for building AI software.

Chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is experiencing solid demand for its artificial intelligence chips not only in the U.S. but also in several international markets. As per a Financial Times report, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are buying thousands of Nvidia’s high-performance chips amid the ongoing global race to build AI software.

Gulf Nations Snap Up Nvidia’s AI Chips

Saudi Arabia has reportedly purchased at least 3,000 of Nvidia’s H100 chips through the public research institution King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (Kaust). The H100 is a $40,000 chip, which Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described as the world’s first chip designed for generative AI. Kaust will receive over 3,000 of Nvidia’s high-performance chips, worth $120 million, by the end of this year.  

Joining Saudi in the AI race is the UAE, which recently bought thousands of NVDA chips. It has launched its own open-source large language model (LLM), called Falcon, which is developed by the state-owned Technology Innovation Institute in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The Falcon model was trained on 384 A100 Nvidia chips.

The Gulf nations have the financial muscle to buy the resources and attract the talent required to achieve their AI ambitions. However, there have been concerns about the potential misuse of AI technology by oil-rich nations.

Aside from Gulf, there have been reports of Chinese tech giants piling up Nvidia’s high-performance GPUs for their generative AI projects.

Overall, the demand backdrop for Nvidia’s AI chips in the domestic as well as international markets seems robust.

What is the Prediction for Nvidia Stock?

On Monday, Nvidia shares rose 7% after Morgan Stanley expressed its optimism about the chip company’s future prospects due to the AI boom. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore continues to view NVDA as his Top Pick.

Nvidia earns Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on 30 Buys and two Holds. The average price target of $506.72 implies about 16% upside. Shares have rallied over 199%.   

Investors should note that JPMorgan analyst Harlun Sur is the most accurate analyst for NVDA stock, according to TipRanks. Copying his trades on NVDA and holding each position for one year could result in 96% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of about 78.1% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NVDA

XLE ETF: Get Ready for a Rotation Into Energy
Stock Analysis & IdeasXLE ETF: Get Ready for a Rotation Into Energy
7h ago
BKR
COP
One Analyst Looks for Snowflake (NASDAQ:SNOW) to Beat Consensus, Deliver Gains
AMD
PEP
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Jumps as Morgan Stanley Praises Company
NVDA
More NVDA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NVDA

XLE ETF: Get Ready for a Rotation Into Energy
Stock Analysis & IdeasXLE ETF: Get Ready for a Rotation Into Energy
7h ago
BKR
COP
One Analyst Looks for Snowflake (NASDAQ:SNOW) to Beat Consensus, Deliver Gains
Market NewsOne Analyst Looks for Snowflake (NASDAQ:SNOW) to Beat Consensus, Deliver Gains
14h ago
AMD
PEP
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Jumps as Morgan Stanley Praises Company
Market NewsNvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Jumps as Morgan Stanley Praises Company
16h ago
NVDA
More NVDA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >