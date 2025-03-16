Nvidia’s GTC 2025 Begins Tomorrow, and It’s More Than a Showcase Event

Finally, the much-anticipated Nvidia’s (NVDA) GTC 2025 event is set to take place tomorrow. This event has evolved from a niche developer gathering into a full-blown AI spectacle. With over 25,000 attendees expected and 300,000 virtual viewers, it’s the place to be for anyone in the AI race. For Nvidia, it’s more than just a showcase event; it’s a chance to solidify its lead in AI and quantum computing while addressing rising competition from Google (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and China’s DeepSeek.

What’s Expected at the Event?

Much of the excitement revolves around Blackwell Ultra, an upgraded version of last year’s Blackwell chips. The new lineup is expected to bring significantly faster AI training and inference speeds, more memory, and better cooling to handle the heat generated by increasingly complex models. While Blackwell Ultra will extend Nvidia’s dominance in AI processors, the real buzz is about what comes next: Rubin.

Slated for a 2026 launch, Rubin is expected to deliver a massive leap in computing power. Analysts speculate it could match or even surpass the 30x performance boost Blackwell offered over its predecessor. There’s also talk of a Rubin Ultra arriving in 2027, with hints that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang might tease post-Rubin products at the event. If true, it could offer a glimpse into Nvidia’s long-term AI strategy.

Nvidia’s Struggles and Explosive Estimates

Despite all this innovation, Nvidia’s stock has struggled in 2025, dropping nearly 10% since the start of the year. Concerns over AI demand, increased competition, and customers building their own chips have weighed on investor sentiment. But with the company still holding an 80-85% market share in AI processors, a strong showing at GTC could restore confidence.

Rubin chips won’t ship until next year, but expectations are sky-high. Analysts project Nvidia’s data center revenue to hit $237 billion by fiscal 2027, doubling its current size. By 2029, it could surpass $300 billion, growing at an average 30% annual rate, a staggering climb for a business that’s already surged sevenfold in two years.

Nvidia doesn’t just need to prove it can build the best AI chips, it needs to convince the world that the AI boom is far from over. If it delivers, this could be the turning point for its stock and the broader AI market.

What Is the Price Target for NVDA Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, Nvidia is considered a Strong Buy, with a price target of $177.23 for NVDA stock. This implies a 45.66% upside potential.

