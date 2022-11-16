NVIDIA Teams up with MSFT on Supercomputer; All Eyes on Q3 Numbers

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have teamed up in a multi-year collaboration to build a powerful AI supercomputer that will utilize Microsoft Azure’s infrastructure and NVDA’s GPUs, networking, and AI software.

This will be the first public cloud to incorporate NVDA’s advanced AI stack into its platform. Further, the two partners are teaming up to optimize MSFT’s DeepSpeed software as well.

Separately, NVDA is also slated to announce its third quarter numbers after hours today. The chipmaker is expected to report revenue of $5.82 billion alongside an EPS of $0.71.

In the year-ago period, it had posted an EPS of $1.17, surpassing estimates by $0.06. Major chip producers have seen supply chain woes recently while a surging U.S. dollar compounds challenges.

Additionally, new restrictions on chip exports to China mean an extra dose of uncertainty for the sector.

Meanwhile, NVDA shares have surged ~37% over the past month alone.

