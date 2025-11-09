Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Huang Confirms ‘Soaring Demand’ for Blackwell AI Chips

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said the company is seeing “very strong demand” for its new Blackwell chips. He said Nvidia’s business continues to grow at a fast pace, driven by surging global demand for AI chips.

Speaking at an event hosted by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Huang said Nvidia not only builds the GPU but also the CPU, networking, and switches, adding that “a lot of chips” are connected to the Blackwell platform.

The Blackwell series is Nvidia’s newest and most powerful AI chip line. These chips are used in data centers and for training large language models, which are at the heart of the current AI boom.

Chip Partners Boost Supply to Meet Nvidia Demand

At the same event, TSMC CEO C.C. Wei confirmed that Huang had “asked for wafers,” though details were not disclosed. The comment shows how strong Nvidia’s demand is and how close its ties are with TSMC, which makes Nvidia’s chips using its most advanced technology.

Other major chipmakers are also stepping up production. South Korea’s SK Hynix said last week that it has sold out its chip supply for 2026 and will increase investment, expecting an extended “AI super cycle.” Samsung Electronics said it is in “close discussion” to supply its next-generation HBM4 memory chips to Nvidia, showing how suppliers are racing to meet demand.

No China Sales Due to Export Rules

Huang also said there are “no active discussions” about selling Blackwell chips to China. The Trump administration’s export rules have restricted such sales, saying the chips could aid China’s military and AI development.

Meanwhile, analysts expect strong revenue momentum into 2025, driven by broad adoption of the Blackwell platform across data centers and AI applications.

Is NVDA Stock a Strong Buy?

Yes, NVDA stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 37 Buys, one Hold rating, and one Sell rating. The average Nvidia price target of $237.35 implies 26.2% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, NVDA stock has surged 40%.

