Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Huang Confirms ‘Soaring Demand’ for Blackwell AI Chips

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Huang Confirms ‘Soaring Demand’ for Blackwell AI Chips

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Huang Confirms ‘Soaring Demand’ for Blackwell AI Chips

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said the company is seeing “very strong demand” for its new Blackwell chips. He said Nvidia’s business continues to grow at a fast pace, driven by surging global demand for AI chips.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Speaking at an event hosted by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Huang said Nvidia not only builds the GPU but also the CPU, networking, and switches, adding that “a lot of chips” are connected to the Blackwell platform.

The Blackwell series is Nvidia’s newest and most powerful AI chip line. These chips are used in data centers and for training large language models, which are at the heart of the current AI boom.

Chip Partners Boost Supply to Meet Nvidia Demand

At the same event, TSMC CEO C.C. Wei confirmed that Huang had “asked for wafers,” though details were not disclosed. The comment shows how strong Nvidia’s demand is and how close its ties are with TSMC, which makes Nvidia’s chips using its most advanced technology.

Other major chipmakers are also stepping up production. South Korea’s SK Hynix said last week that it has sold out its chip supply for 2026 and will increase investment, expecting an extended “AI super cycle.” Samsung Electronics said it is in “close discussion” to supply its next-generation HBM4 memory chips to Nvidia, showing how suppliers are racing to meet demand.

No China Sales Due to Export Rules

Huang also said there are “no active discussions” about selling Blackwell chips to China. The Trump administration’s export rules have restricted such sales, saying the chips could aid China’s military and AI development.

Meanwhile, analysts expect strong revenue momentum into 2025, driven by broad adoption of the Blackwell platform across data centers and AI applications.

Is NVDA Stock a Strong Buy?

Yes, NVDA stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 37 Buys, one Hold rating, and one Sell rating. The average Nvidia price target of $237.35 implies 26.2% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, NVDA stock has surged 40%.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement