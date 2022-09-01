tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock in the Line of Fire as U.S.-China Cold War Intensifies

Story Highlights

Nvidia, which is already in rough waters, has been jolted by another thunderstorm that could hurt its top line by $400 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

The growing rivalry between the world’s two largest economies might put about $400 million of Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) third-quarter sales at stake. In an SEC filing, the chip maker recently informed its stakeholders that the U.S. government has imposed new licensing requirements on the export of its most advanced A100 and upcoming H100 integrated products to China (including Hong Kong), and Russia, effective immediately.

According to the filing, the U.S. government intends to keep a check on the national security risk that may arise from the covered products being utilized in or diverted to ‘military end use’ or ‘military end user’ in China and Russia.

Although Nvidia doesn’t sell products in Russia, it estimates that the new requirements by the U.S. government will dent its sales to China by about $400 million in the third quarter.

The company’s management stated that the new export rule will hurt its ability to develop H100 in time and may have to move some of its operations out of China.

The largest chip maker by market value in the United States has already been treading through tough times. It has been witnessing plunging gaming card sales, which were partially getting offset by strong data-center sales in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. The latest development can hammer the data-center segment revenue in the future.

What Is the Prediction for NVDA Stock?

NVDA’s average price prediction of $215.18 implies 42.6% upside potential. According to TipRanks, NVDA has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 23 Buys and seven Holds.

Similarly, financial bloggers are 82% Bullish on NVDA stock, compared to the sector average of 66%.

Contrary to analysts and financial bloggers, hedge funds are apprehensive about NVDA stock. They have sold 456,200 shares of NVDA stock in the last quarter. Retail investors on TipRanks also seem to be sharing a similar stance and have decreased their NVDA stock holdings by 0.6% in the last 30 days.

Tough Times Continue for NVDA Stock

NVDA’s stock came under pressure due to the new export rules and lost about 6.6% in the after-hours trading session on Wednesday. Shares of NVDA have already had a disappointing run in 2022, as they have lost around 49.9% so far this year, in comparison to the wider PHLX Semiconductor Index’s 32.2% fall in the same period.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NVDA

Nvidia Stock: Surprising Data Center Sluggishness Keeps Morgan Stanley on the Sidelines
Stock Analysis & IdeasNvidia Stock: Surprising Data Center Sluggishness Keeps Morgan Stanley on the Sidelines
2d ago
NVDA
Investor Alert: Did Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Manipulate Its Q2 Results?
NVDA
Analysts Are Bullish on These 3 “Strong-Buy” Tech Stocks
CRM
SPX
More NVDA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NVDA

Nvidia Stock: Surprising Data Center Sluggishness Keeps Morgan Stanley on the Sidelines
Stock Analysis & IdeasNvidia Stock: Surprising Data Center Sluggishness Keeps Morgan Stanley on the Sidelines
2d ago
NVDA
Investor Alert: Did Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Manipulate Its Q2 Results?
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvestor Alert: Did Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Manipulate Its Q2 Results?
3d ago
NVDA
Analysts Are Bullish on These 3 “Strong-Buy” Tech Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasAnalysts Are Bullish on These 3 “Strong-Buy” Tech Stocks
4d ago
CRM
SPX
More NVDA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock: Bullish Insider Buys the Dip Again
ALV
SNAP Stock (NYSE:SNAP): 20% Layoff News Triggered Price Jump
SNAP
Stock Market Today – Thursday, September 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Could Benefit from the ITA Airways Deal
DAL
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 31: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Plummeted Today
BBBY
More Market News >