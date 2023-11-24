Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Could Delay the Launch of AI Chip in China

Chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has told its customers that it could delay the launch of its AI chip tailored for the Chinese market to the first quarter of next year, according to Reuters. Nvidia is delaying the launch of the AI-focused chip, H20 to comply with the restrictions placed by the U.S. on the exports of these chips.

This delay could complicate the company’s efforts to combat rising competition from Chinese chip manufacturers like Huawei as many Chinese companies are turning toward Huawei for their AI chips. It was initially expected that Nvidia could launch the China-focused AI chip on November 16.

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy or Hold?

Analysts remain bullish about NVDA stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 36 Buys and three Holds. Even as the NVDA stock has surged by more than 200% year-to-date, the average NVDA price target of $657.17 implies an upside potential of 34.9% at current levels.