NuZee Soars Further on New Malu Partnership

Shares of coffee co-packing company NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) are up in double digits today after the company partnered with specialty coffee maker Malu.

The latter provides specialty coffee blends while NUZE provides eco-friendly and single-serve pour-over pouches for these blends.

But there’s more, earlier this month, DripKit Coffee, a NUZE division, teamed up with Rival Bros. Coffee and launched a single-serve pour-over in two flavors- bourbon barrel and whistle & cuss. DripKit has also teamed up with other major names including, Verve Coffee Roasters, Cafe Unido, Sisters Coffee, and Union Coffee Roasters.

This trickle of positive developments has kept investor interest high in the stock and its price has surged by a whopping ~70% over the past five sessions already.

Impressively, last month, NUZE was named the most innovative company in coffee processing in the year 2022 by World Finance. At the same time, a beta of 2.2 indicates NUZE shares can be highly volatile and investor caution may be warranted.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Read full Disclosure