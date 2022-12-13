Nuwellis Shares Soar on Positive Heart Failure Treatment Data

Shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) soared as much as 43% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to good news about its heart failure treatment, which reduced hospitalizations by 81% per year.

Furthermore, rehospitalizations were only 12.4% for patients who used Nuwellis’ treatment. For reference, the national average is 24%. This equates to a reduction rate of 48%.

It’s also worth noting that all patients had stable renal function during follow-up, while a little more than half achieved sustained weight loss of more than 15 lbs.

It’s no surprise that investor sentiment is very positive for NUWE stock. Of the investors tracked by TipRanks who hold shares of NUWE, 7.4% of them increased their positions in the stock in the last 30 days.