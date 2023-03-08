Nuvei Stock (TSE:NVEI) Soars on Solid Q4 Earnings Beat

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Nuvei Stock (TSE:NVEI) Soars on Solid Q4 Earnings Beat

Story Highlights

Nuvei reported estimate-beating Q4-2022 results earlier today, which sent the stock much higher.

Earlier today, Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) (NASDAQ:NVEI), a Canadian payment technology solutions company, reported its Q4-2022 and full-year earnings results, as well as its financial outlook. NVEI’s revenue and earnings per share (EPS) beat analysts’ expectations, sending the stock higher.

Revenue increased to $220.3 million (4% growth), which beat expectations of $218.5 million. On a constant-currency basis, revenue grew by 10%. Please note that all figures are in U.S. dollars.

Additionally, its adjusted diluted earnings per share were flat year-over-year, coming in at $0.47, but this was still ahead of the $0.44 consensus estimate.

Notably, the total dollar volume of processed transactions rose 28% (33% in constant currency) to $40.3 billion, and 91% of this volume came from e-commerce. On a more negative note, however, the company’s adjusted EBITDA fell by 6% to $85.7 million. Lastly, Nuvei bought back $57.5 million worth of shares in Q4.

Full-Year Results

On a full-year basis, revenue increased by 16% (22% in constant currency), reaching $843.3 million. Also, volume growth was 34% (39% in constant currency). Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share grew by 10%, hitting $1.86. Further, adjusted EBITDA was $351.3 million, an 11% increase year-over-year, and to top things off, share repurchases totaled C$167 million, or about 5% of NVEI’s public float.

Q1-2023 and FY2023 Outlook

For Q1 2023, Nuvei expects the following:

  • Revenue between $248 million and $256 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $92.5 million and $96 million.
  • Total volume between $39.5 billion and $41 billion

Next, for the full year, Nuvei expects the following:

  • Revenue between $1.224 billion and $1.264 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $455 million and $477 million.
  • Total volume between $194 billion and $200 billion

Is NVEI Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, Nuvei has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five unanimous Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. The average NVEI stock price target of C$54.39 implies 9.1% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NVEI

Nuvei Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesNuvei Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
8h ago
NVEI
Nuvei announces next step in its global expansion plan with Australia launch
NVEI
Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
NVEI
More NVEI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NVEI

Nuvei Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesNuvei Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
8h ago
NVEI
Nuvei announces next step in its global expansion plan with Australia launch
Press ReleasesNuvei announces next step in its global expansion plan with Australia launch
3d ago
NVEI
Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Press ReleasesNuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
6d ago
NVEI
More NVEI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >