Nuvalent Rises on Promising Lung Cancer Data

Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) are rising in the pre-market session today on promising Phase 1 data for NVL-520 in patients with advanced ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as well as other solid tumors.

The drug is designed to address emergent treatment resistance, off-target central nervous system events as well as brain metastases at the same time.

NVL-520 demonstrated a favorable safety profile as well as a lack of dose reductions or discontinuations in the study.

Shares of the company are now up 30% in the past month alone.

