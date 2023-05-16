Nu Holdings’ (NYSE:NU) Encouraging Q1 Results Please Investors

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
Open in App
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Nu Holdings’ (NYSE:NU) Encouraging Q1 Results Please Investors

Story Highlights

Nu Holdings delivered an upbeat performance in the first quarter. The company witnessed an expansion in its client base and strong demand for digital banking services.

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) stock gained 8.1% in the after-market trading session on Monday following the better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2023. The digital banking service provider benefited from a growing customer base and strong purchase volume throughout the quarter.

The company reported Q1 earnings of $0.03 per share, above the consensus estimate of $0.02 per share, and compared favorably to the year-ago loss of $0.01 per share. Furthermore, revenues rose 84.5% year-over-year to $1.62 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, deposits grew 34% year-over-year to $15.8 billion. Also, the expansion of net interest margin (NIM) by 7.2% in the first quarter resulted in net interest income jumping 138% to $815.3 million.

At the end of the first quarter, Nu Holdings’ total customers were 79.1 million, up from 59.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, the monthly average revenue per active customer increased by 28.4% to $8.6.

Is Nu Holdings a Buy or Sell?

The company has promising future prospects thanks to its expanding client base and rising profitability. Further, expanding NIM due to higher interest rates continues to support Nu Holdings’ top-line growth.

It is worth mentioning that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is one of the investors in NU stock. As per data collected by TipRanks, Buffett owns shares of Nu Holdings worth $436 million.

Overall, the Street is optimistic about Nu Holdings and has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and one Hold. The average NU stock’s price target of $7.63 suggests 25.3% upside potential from current levels.

Interestingly, the stock has a Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. Note that shares with a “Perfect 10” score have historically outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX).

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NU

Nubank reports 80M customers in Latin America
The FlyNubank reports 80M customers in Latin America
21d ago
NU
Nu Holdings rises 6.7%
NU
Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks
NU
SNOW
More NU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NU

Nubank reports 80M customers in Latin America
The FlyNubank reports 80M customers in Latin America
21d ago
NU
Nu Holdings rises 6.7%
The FlyNu Holdings rises 6.7%
28d ago
NU
Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasWarren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks
2M ago
NU
SNOW
More NU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >