NTES Refuses to Extend its Partnership with Activision

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) announced on Tuesday on the microblogging site Weibo that the Chinese publisher NetEase (NTES) had turned down its proposal to extend their long-time partnership for six months.

Shares of ATVI have fared relatively better in the past year amid the macroeconomic volatility, down by more than 6%.

The World of Warcraft video game developer’s games services will not be available on NTES after January 23. Back in November, ATVI announced the end of its 14-year collaboration with NetEase.

According to a Reuters report, this partnership was considered a lucrative one. China is the world’s biggest gaming market with NTES being the second-largest gaming company in China.