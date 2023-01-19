NRSN Skyrockets after Alzheimer’s Study

These days, there is no shortage of companies fighting Alzheimer’s disease. Some are having much better luck at it than others, though, with NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) being one such company. The news that nearly doubled the share prices of NeuroSense came from the results of a biomarker study. Specifically, NeuroSense found that levels of a biomarker known as TDP-43 were higher in Alzheimer’s patients than it was in a control group of healthy people.

NeuroSense then stepped up the study by adding a larger control group, which would help underscore the results. TDP-43 has been seen previously in both “senile plaques” and “neurofibrillary tangles.” This suggests that TDP-43 might have a direct connection to amyloid-beta or tau.

NeuroSense’s combination therapy, meanwhile, has already delivered on the notion of reducing TDP-43 in patients. The new results are sufficient enough that the company can now move to a phase 2 proof-of-concept test starting in the first half of this year. It’s still a long way before NeuroSense can claim it has an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s. However, if it gets to that point, it will likely become a much more valuable company in short order.

The last five trading days for NeuroSense have been about what you’d expect for a company that had a breakthrough moment. It spent the last five days comparatively flat until an explosive upshot. It’s retraced a bit from its absolute highs but is still close to double what it was yesterday.

