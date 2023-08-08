Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) Surges after Positive Clinical Data

Danish pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) surged in trading at the time of writing on Tuesday after the company announced the results of its SELECT cardiovascular outcomes trial. This was a double-blinded trial that evaluated its obesity drug, semaglutide 2.4 mg dosed weekly once with a placebo. This trial enrolled 17,604 overweight or obese adults aged 45 years or older with established cardiovascular disease (CVD) with no prior history of diabetes.

This trial achieved its “primary objective by demonstrating a statistically significant and superior reduction in MACE [major adverse cardiovascular events] of 20% for people treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg compared to placebo.” Semaglutide 2.4 mg appeared to be safe and well-tolerated similar to previous trials of the drug.

The company expects to file for regulatory approvals of a “label indication expansion for semaglutide 2.4 mg (Wegovy) in the US and the EU in 2023.”

Year-to-date, NVO stock has soared by more than 18%.